PBR golf tournament fundraiser returns to Moonlight﻿

By Bella Butler EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

The Annual Big Sky PBR Golf Tournament will kick off PBR season for the third year in a row on July 24 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The event, from which proceeds will benefit the Western Sports Foundation, will take place at The Reserve, Moonlight Basin’s 8000-yard private golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus.

The tournament will include 20 teams of four players, and each team will be given a professional bull rider as a fifth player. The teams will play an 18-hole, best ball tournament followed by an awards ceremony, where first through third place teams will be given prizes.

This year’s tournament will also feature a “closest to the hole” competition sponsored by Natalie’s Estate Winery. Bozeman spirits also donated a prize pack for a raffle and all participants will walk away with swag bags.

Registration for the remaining two available spots can be done online or the day of beginning at 9 a.m. The registration fee is $1,300 per team, which includes the cart, greens fee, range balls, gift bags, a boxed lunch and the happy hour awards ceremony.

The beneficiary of the tournament, the Western Sports Foundation, is a nonprofit organization that supports athletes of western sports by providing medical, life counseling and financial resources to address immediate needs such as post-injury care. The organization also seeks to prepare athletes for life after competition through educational scholarships and other resources.

Aubrey O’Quin, WSF’s director of programs and operations, said this year the organization’s goal is to raise awareness for WSF and the programs that they offer.

“We’d also like to make this our most successful fundraiser of 2019,” she said. “The funds we raise during this event are paramount to our success and mission.”

O’Quin also expressed excitement about bringing the Big Sky community together with some of PBR’s best athletes in a unique setting. “The Reserve at Moonlight Basin is such a gorgeous course and never disappoints on scenery and atmosphere. This is sure to be the best tournament yet!”

Another opportunity to support WSF will be during an auction at the Golden Buckle VIP tent during the PBR on Friday and Saturday nights. One auction item is an alligator hunt in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The highest bidder will enjoy two nights stay at the Grosse Savanne Lodge for two, along with three hunts, licenses and meals. The second auction item is a Native American horse mask. The traditional mask, while strikingly beautiful and detailed in appearance, also holds great cultural history and symbolism.

For tournament sponsorship opportunities or to put in a pre-bid for an auction item, call (719) 242-2800 ext. 3219 or email aoquin@westernsportsfoundation.org. Visit westernsportsfoundation.org for more information.