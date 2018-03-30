The second annual PBR tournament pairs up teams from the community with a PBR bull rider to raise money for Western Sports Foundation, a nonprofit that provides multi-faceted support for all Western sports athletes. OUTLAW PARTNERS PHOTO

Event to raise funds for Western sports athletes

EBS STAFF

Registration for the second annual Big Sky PBR Golf Tournament opens on April 1. The event benefits the Western Sports Foundation and will take place on Wednesday, July 25, at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, an 8,000-yard Jack Nicklaus Signature Design Golf Course with majestic mountain views.

Twenty teams of five players-four guests plus a Big Sky PBR bull rider-will play an 18-hole scramble tournament with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

“I equate the PBR golf tournament at Moonlight to having dinner with a gladiator the night before they go out and lay it on the line for your entertainment,” said Andy Dreisbach, a player in last year’s tournament. “It’s an incredible scene that makes the entire PBR event much more personal. The next time you see these young men they are not a nameless face, but a friend that you are hoping and praying for.”

The cost to register is $1,250 per team of four, but an early bird price of $1,000 is available to those who register before May 31. The registration fee includes a golf carts, greens fee, range balls, gift bags, boxed lunches and a happy hour awards ceremony.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Western Sports Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the health and well-being of athletes competing in all Western lifestyle sports. The foundation provides medical, life-counseling and financial resources to address the athletes’ immediate needs and help them prepare for life beyond competition.

“We have had such great success raising money for injured athletes, both at the Big Sky PBR event and at last year’s inaugural golf tournament,” said Aubrey O’Quin, Western Sports Foundation operations manager. “We are so excited to be back in Big Sky, at Moonlight Basin, and to have the opportunity to continue to build relationships with the community and share our new mission.”

Last year, the Big Sky PBR Golf Tournament raised approximately $50,000 for the Rider Relief Fund, now the Western Sports Foundation, which has expanded its services and made them available to all Western sports athletes.

“The 2017 tournament was a huge success,” said Greg Wagner, director of golf at The Reserve. “The traction from last year’s event really helped this become a not-to-miss event of the summer. I think it’s great that the Moonlight and Big Sky communities have the chance to share a stress-free day with the riders, and get to know them before they watch them compete over the weekend.”

Registration opens April 1 at bigskypbrgolftournament.eventbrite.com

For sponsorship opportunities call (719) 242-2900 or email aoquin@westernsportsfoundation.org. Visit westernsportsfoundation.org for more information.