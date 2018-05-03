As a Rock2Vote concert, Pearl Jam’s Aug. 13 show in Missoula will benefit four Montana nonprofits that support youth and Native American voting, land conservation and women's health. OUTLAW PARTNERS PHOTO

Sold-out Missoula show for Montanans who believe every voice should be heard

PEARL JAM

On April 18, Pearl Jam announced that their sold-out Aug. 13 show at Missoula’s Washington-Grizzly Stadium would be recognized as Rock2Vote. As a Rock2Vote concert, a portion of its proceeds will be donated to four Montana nonprofits that support youth and Native American voting, land conservation and women’s health.

Pearl Jam bassist and Montana native Jeff Ament said, “The band is super excited to come to Missoula and help energize the voters as we believe it’s a critical time in our democracy. Every vote is important. We’ll be doing what we do, supporting the issues we believe in, and we want our fans to join us by voting and participating in the election and coming to a big rock show at Washington-Griz stadium.”

In addition to bringing fans together, Rock2Vote will highlight Pearl Jam’s commitment to supporting those who are making their voices heard and ensuring all Montanans are represented through grassroots organizing and mobilization in advance of the 2018 elections.

To that end, Pearl Jam has partnered with four progressive Montana organizations that have a proven track record engaging voters and turning them out to vote:

Forward Montana empowers young people to have a loud and clear voice on issues important to them through educating, organizing and mobilizing young Montanans.

Montana Native Vote encourages all tribes, regional, and inter-tribal organizations to mobilize early through voter registration, understand their rights ensuring every voter has the opportunity to cast a ballot on election day, and assists native voters to become educated on candidates, and candidates to be educated on issues of importance to Native Americans.

Montana Conservation Voters mobilizes conservationists that care about clean air and water, open spaces, wildlife and public health while promoting responsible stewardship of Montana’s natural assets.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana engages in education and mobilization activity through advocacy, voter education and grassroots organizing in the belief that all people should make private reproductive health care decisions. They provide quality care, accurate education and advocacy for individual rights.

“From Big Sandy to Browning and Butte to Baker, the band and I believe that every voice and every vote matters,” Ament said.

Visit rock2vote.com for more information.