Pence visits Yellowstone, outlines plan to pay down maintenance backlog

Vice President Mike Pence with Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly during the politician's recent visit to the park. NPS PHOTO

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, along with Second Lady Karen Pence, landed in Air Force Two in West Yellowstone on June 13 before touring Yellowstone National Park. The Vice President delivered remarks to the National Park Service in front of Old Faithful, announcing the Public Lands Infrastructure Fund, which would dedicate 50 percent of the revenues from leases on public lands to improve and maintain the infrastructure of our national parks.

“We’re getting broad bipartisan support for it and we’re going to continue to carry that message back to Washington D.C.,” Pence said. He added that he expects the funding stream the bill would create would more than meet the maintenance obligations of U.S. National Parks. Currently, the NPS deferred maintenance backlog amounts to $11.92 billion, move than $500,000 of which is in Yellowstone.

