Bozeman’s Pinky and the Floyd play a rare show at Rainbow Ranch’s new event venue on Friday, June 9. PHOTO COURTESY OF LOCKIE PHOTOGRAPHY

By Sarah Gianelli EBS Associate Editor

BIG SKY – Rainbow Ranch will be hosting a special musical event with Bozeman band Pinky and the Floyd on Friday, June 9, beginning at 7 p.m. Less than 300 tickets will be sold for the event and are available at Cactus Records in Bozeman and at the door.

The concert will be held in Rainbow Ranch’s new event tent and barn adjacent to the Gallatin River. Rainbow Ranch will have food and alcohol, featuring beers by MAP Brewing Company, available for purchase. The Gazebo Grill will be serving bison brats, huckleberry BBQ brisket sliders, fish tacos and veggie tacos.

Pinky and the Floyd—dubbed the Northwest’s hottest Pink Floyd tribute band and “Montana’s most electrifying live experience” was founded in 2007, and has garnered a loyal state-wide following for their live performances and musical expertise.

All 10 Pinky members are professional working musicians—together they are part of more than 20 bands, spanning genres from Americana and vintage swing to hip hop, jazz, country, salsa, funk, rock, blues and beyond. They bring their varied backgrounds to create strength in diversity in their cohesive unit, Pinky and the Floyd.

The band’s repertoire includes more than 60 songs and four full albums of Pink Floyd. Expect to hear an album in its entirety and a tune from every Floyd genre—from the earliest days of Syd Barrett to selections from the 1994 album “The Division Bell,” and anything in between.

“It’s been three years since we’ve played in Big Sky and we are so excited that the Rainbow Ranch is giving us the opportunity to return,” said Pinky vocalist Krista Barnett. “Our fans can expect excellent hospitality in a gorgeous setting for an intimate and unique Pinky show.”

Rainbow Ranch is located at 42950 Gallatin Road in Gallatin Gateway. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 9. Visit pinkyandthefloyd.com or rainbowranchbigsky.com for more information. Tickets are available at Cactus Records, at the door, and online at cactusrecords.net/events/pinky-the-floyd.