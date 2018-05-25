According to a 2017 community needs assessment survey released by BSCO, building a rec center in Big Sky is the second top recreational priority for residents. The complete survey results can be found in the Big Sky Parks and Open Spaces Plan at bscomt.org.

EBS STAFF

The BSCO and Big Sky Parks, Recreation and Trails district completed the community’s first Master Parks, Trails and Open Space plan last fall. The plan outlined several next steps for the two entities to work toward together.

Within these priorities, BSCO has already began to address some of the recommended actions, including the current plans for improvements at the Beehive Basin and Ousel Falls trailheads, completion of an updated Master Trails Plan, and planning for future recreation facilities.

According to the results of a 2017 community needs survey that informed BSCO’s Parks and Open Spaces Plan, an indoor community recreation facility was high on the wish list of local residents.

“Yes, the rumor is true,” said BSCO Executive Director Ciara Wolfe. “We’ve listened to our community, recognized the need and we’re planning for the future. If this is something we decide to pursue, it will take our entire community to make it happen.”

Wolfe said the plan is intended to be a roadmap for the Big Sky Community Organization over the next five to 10 years.

“It was developed not to sit on a shelf somewhere, but instead to be put into action,” she said.

Visit bscomt.org for more information.