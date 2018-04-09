New PBR event to entertain locals and visitors alike

BIG SKY, Mont. – Outlaw Partners is excited to announce that it will co-produce the inaugural Jackson Hole PBR Touring Pro Division event on July 17 at the Teton County Fair Grounds in Jackson, Wyoming. The Touring Pro Division is a part of the PBR Unleash the Beast Premier series which is one of the fastest growing spectator sports in the country, making stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and in Las Vegas. This high-octane show will be a spectacle to witness, and a treat to experience in an intimate Jackson Hole arena.

Outlaw Partners, LLC and Freestone Productions have partnered to produce this event, having produced award-winning regional PBR events in Big Sky and Livingston, Montana.

The Jackson Hole PBR will include a vendor village featuring retail booths, food and drinks, comic relief by a PBR entertainer, mutton bustin’ for kids age 6 and under, bulls from PBR’s Stock Contractor of the Year, Chad Berger, and an after party.

“The Town of Jackson is excited about having the PBR come to the Jackson Hole Rodeo Grounds this summer,” said Bob McLaurin, Jackson’s town manager. “We are also looking forward to the partnerships that the PBR is creating with some of our local nonprofits. This is one of those truly special events that cultivates the character of our community.”

Tickets go on sale May 1 and range from $58 for general admission to $265 for a VIP Golden Buckle ticket, which includes access to a hospitality tent with food and drinks and a meet and greet with riders. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Jackson Hole Historical Society & Museum. Tickets will be available online only at jacksonholepbr.com.

“The Historical Society & Museum is honored to collaborate with the organizers of the inaugural Jackson Hole PBR event,” added Morgan Albertson Jaouen, Executive Director of JHHSM. “Finding creative sources of funding ensures that we will continue sharing our rough and tumble heritage, connecting people to place.”

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available; for more information please contact josh@theoutlawpartners.com.

Visit jacksonholepbr.com for additional event details.

About Outlaw Partners

Outlaw Partners is an award-winning media, marketing and events firm based in Big Sky, Montana. Outlaw Partners offers a strategic combination of services that are all executed in-house, including video production, graphic design, marketing, consulting, event production, PR, photography, social media management, web development, and editorial content. Outlaw Partners provide clients with resources for building, enhancing, and expanding their brands worldwide. Outlaw-owned and produced media publications include Explore Big Sky newspaper, Mountain Outlaw magazine and Explore Yellowstone magazine. Outlaw Partners’ mission is to create connections while inspiring others to act. For more information, visit theoutlawpartners.com.

About PBR

Headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) tour was founded in 1992 by a group of 20 bull riders looking to bring their sport mainstream. The PBR now holds more than 300 annual events in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Australia, attracting more than 2.5 million spectators each year. “The Toughest Sport on Dirt,” combines intense sports action and world-class production that can’t be rivaled by any other major league sport. In just two decades, PBR has grown into a global sports sensation that has awarded more than $140 million in prize money. The PBR has rapidly transformed one of the fastest-growing sports in America into a worldwide phenomenon.