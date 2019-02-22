Professional bull riding event returns to Big Sky for ninth year

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Big Sky PBR, the six-time award-winning event of the year, returns with five days of events July 21-27. Tickets go on sale March 1 at 9 a.m. MST.



The event, which sold out in eight minutes last year, will feature three nights of bull riding on July 25, 26 and 27.



“By adding a third night of bull riding, we hope to be able to accommodate as many people as possible,” Outlaw Partners CEO Eric Ladd said. “We did our best to accommodate the demand last year but at the end of the day, it’s the hottest ticket in town.”



Ladd advised anyone interested in watching the toughest sport on dirt not wait to buy tickets considering the event has sold out the past eight years.



However, the new location of the arena—dubbed the Big Sky Events Arena—provides approximately 15 percent more seating, helping to address ticket demand. The arena’s new orientation also places Lone Mountain in the backdrop of the competition.



The PBR Week kicks off with the fourth annual Big Sky Art Auction on Sunday, July 21 in Big Sky Town Center. The third annual golf tournament to benefit the Western Sports Foundation will take place on July 24, followed by the Street Dance in the new Town Center Plaza.



Every night of bull riding, pre- and post-party events and music will take place in the plaza, integrating the event into main street and drawing customers to local stores and restaurants.



Thursday night’s competition will coincide with the Music in the Mountains performance organized by the Arts Council of Big Sky, and on Saturday night, Hell’s Belles, an all-female AC/DC cover band, will close out Big Sky’s Biggest Week.

The ever-popular mutton bustin’ contest returns this year with three nights of competition and will feature 10 participants per night on a first come, first served reservation basis. Buckaroos must be 3-6 years, weigh less than 60 pounds, and have a valid ticket for the event.

Big Sky PBR supports local and regional charities with proceeds from the Calcutta auction each night of the event, 50/50 raffle ticket sales, donations and more. Over the past eight years, more than $500,000 has been raised to support nonprofits directly and indirectly involved with the event. Previous nonprofit partners include Yellowstone Forever, Montana Land Reliance, Western Sports Foundation, Gallatin River Task Force and the Rotary Club of Big Sky.

Visit bigskypbr.com for additional event details. Reservations for mutton bustin’ open March 1 and can be requested by emailing blythe@theoutlawpartners.com.

