EBS STAFF

The Custer Gallatin National Forest has released a proposed forest plan revision as a part of the four-year revision process and is seeking public input through March 5.

The proposal represents an interdisciplinary approach that includes many specialists from across the forest. It also incorporates input received from the public and other agencies, and includes topics like recreation, grazing, adaptability and the balance between increasing recreation and protecting resources.

In 2014, the Custer and Gallatin national forests were consolidated into the single Custer Gallatin National Forest, which covers more than 4,800 square miles. However, the forest has continued to be managed under forest plans created in 1986 and 1987.

With 3.1 million visitors each year, the Custer Gallatin is the ninth most-visited national forest in the U.S.

In January 2016, the Forest Service began the four-year process of revising the Custer Gallatin National Forest Plan, which has included four rounds of public meetings. Once commentary closes on the proposal, the Forest Service will hold additional community meetings before developing a final plan by the winter of 2019.

To view the proposal, visit www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin. Comments may be made online through the website or by emailing cgplanrevision@fs.fed.us with the subject line reading “Comment – draft plan – CGNF.” Comments can also be mailed directly to Custer Gallatin National Forest, Attn: Forest Plan Revision Team, P.O. Box 130, Bozeman, MT 59771.