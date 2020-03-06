Connect with us

Public scoping begins for Glacier telecommunications plan

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK

WEST GLACIER – Glacier National Park is initiating public scoping for an environmental assessment on a plan to improve telecommunications in the park. The proposed action would correct deficiencies in radio, phone and computer or data-based communications that support park operations and would also develop guidelines for connectivity in developed areas for non-governmental end-users.

A scoping newsletter with more information is available on the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment website at parkplanning.nps.gov/GNPtelecommunicationsplan. Comments can be posted to this website, or sent by mail to Superintendent, Glacier National Park, Attn: Telecommunications Plan, PO Box 1, West Glacier, Montana, 59936.

Public scoping is open until March 9.

