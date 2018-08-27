Rob Rosenthal, host of the HowSound podcast on audio storytelling, founded and ran the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies’ radio track for 11 years before launching the Transom Story Workshop in 2011. PHOTO COURTESY OF TRANSOM TRAVELING WORKSHOP

Audio projects presented at WMPAC Sept. 1

EBS STAFF

For the third year in a row, the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is hosting a week-long Transom Traveling Workshop on audio storytelling that begins Aug. 26 and culminates with a public listening event on Sept. 1.

During the workshop, nine beginning-level students will get six days of intensive training from lead instructor Rob Rosenthal, host of the HowSound podcast on radio storytelling and founder of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies’ radio track, which he led for 11 years.

Throughout the week, students will be immersed in field recording, interviewing, digital editing, script writing, and narration for a project that focuses on the life and story of an intriguing area resident.

By the end of the week, each participant will have produced a short, broadcast-quality profile of their subject, which will be shared with the public in a free event at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center.

Not only will the audience gain insight into the art of audio storytelling, but also into the lives of their Big Sky-area neighbors, whether they be park rangers, guides, ballroom dancers or cowboys. The event will also include a Q&A with the producers.

Visit warrenmillerpac.org for more information.