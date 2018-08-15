Two-act show features Baroque and ballet, post-rock and modern dance

EBS STAFF

On Saturday, Aug. 18 at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m., Raison D’être Dance Project will perform “Perfection of the Symphonies” and “Ranges in Motion” in their premiere at the Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman.

The two-act show begins with “Perfection of the Symphonies,” a ballet choreographed to a live performance of a Vivaldi suite by a Baroque chamber ensemble comprised of violinist Carrie Krause, Sarah Stoneback and Briana Gillet on trumpet, and cellists Else Trygstad-Burke and Peter Landeen. Renowned New York City bassoonist Ben Matus will also perform with the ensemble.

The second segment of the evening switches gears with “Ranges in Motion,” a contemporary dance exploration of the soundscapes of instrumental Bozeman post-rock band, Ranges.

Raison D’être Dance Project was founded in 2017 by longtime performing arts devotees Erin Levy and Genevieve Trygstad-Burke in Bozeman. The idea grew out of their deep-rooted love of dance and music, the desire to share their artistic passions with the community, foster collaboration between performing artists and philanthropic organizations, and provide an avenue for visions and ideas.

“We were inspired to start Raison D’être Dance Project to give life to our vision of creating original, collaborative contemporary dance productions in Bozeman and beyond,” wrote artistic directors Trygstad-Burke and Levy in a press release about their organization. “We believe that art is fundamental to connecting communities and opening the minds and hearts of those who can experience it. We want to share our lifelong passion and dedication to dance with the community we care so deeply about, and give artists a platform for working together to produce innovative and profound works of art.”

Performances will take place at 1:30 pm and 5:30 pm on Saturday, Aug. 18 at the Ellen Theatre. Tickets are available at raisondetredance.org, in person at the Ellen Theatre Box Office or by calling (406) 585-5885.