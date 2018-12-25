Standing on the deck of Everett’s 8800 restaurant while the new Ramcharcher 8 carries skiers in the background, President of Boyne Resorts Stephen Kircher shows off his Austrian cowbell, a gift from Dopplemayr symbolizing a productive and successful summer in the mountains. PHOTO BY BAY STEPHENS

EBS Staff

On the morning of December 15, Ramcharger 8, the first eight-seat chairlift in North America and the most technologically advanced chairlift in the world, debuted at Big Sky Resort.

“Doppelmayr and Boyne Resorts have been collaborating for over 40 years, and together have introduced many firsts to the ski industry,” said Stephen Kircher, president of Boyne Resorts. Boyne Resorts’ history of innovation in the ski industry also includes introducing the world’s first triple and quad chairlifts and America’s first high-speed six-place chairlift. Ramcharger 8’s installation marks the fifth historic chairlift upgrade for Boyne Resorts.

“The upgrades unveiled today at Big Sky Resort mark a new age of lift technology in major zones of the mountain,” said Taylor Middleton, president and general manager of Big Sky Resort.

The new eight-seat, Direct Drive, D-line chairlift can transport over 3,000 riders to the top of Andesite Mountain per hour, paving the way for future on-mountain upgrades and making for easy access to Everett’s 8800, a mountain-top fine dining experience featuring American alpine fare.

“Ramcharger 8 is the culmination of everything we have learned so far, and incorporates many firsts for the North American market; first eight-passenger chairlift, first direct drive motor, first locking restraint bar, first height-adjustable loading carpet, first high resolution video display, and the first of our newest generation detachable lifts, the D-Line,” Mark Bee said, president of Doppelmayr USA. “We look forward to continuing to work with Boyne Resorts and Big Sky as they execute the Big Sky 2025 vision.”

The resort announced the addition three Omega V gondola cabins to Ramcharger 8 slated for the 2019-2020 winter season. Two will be dedicated dining cars, allowing guests to sit around a table installed in the cabin for a premier dining experience.

“With the addition of the Omega V dining cars, Big Sky will be home to the smallest restaurant in North America,” Kircher said, half in jest. The third car will be reserved as a VIP cabin. The Omega V gondola cabins will be the first of their kind to debut in North America. The resort also confirmed plans to add a night skiing experience on Andesite Mountain serviced by Ramcharger 8 in the future.

Shedhorn 4, a new Dopplemayr high-speed quad on the south face of the Lone Mountain, is expected to open before Christmas Day.