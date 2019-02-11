Reception, ‘Paint and Sip’ party added to Auction for the Arts schedule

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY



The Arts Council of Big Sky’s popular Auction for the Arts fundraiser has added some new events this year, making for an even more exciting weekend of arts activities in Big Sky. The auction itself is on Saturday, March 30, at the Moonlight Lodge, but the fun starts on Friday and finishes up on Sunday morning.



The weekend kicks off with an opening reception with artists Terry Cooke Hall and David Mensing at the Big Sky Sotheby’s Town Center office on Friday, March 29, from 5-7 p.m. Both artists are new participants in this year’s quick finish live auction. Bozeman artist Terry Cooke Hall focuses primarily on women of the modern West, painting them with color and flair, adding her own unique touch to these subjects.



Oregon palette knife artist David Mensing’s work is featured in collections and exhibitions across the nation and around the world. Numerous periodicals have highlighted his work with feature articles and cover images, including American Art Collector, Southwest Art and Western Art Collector.



Also new this year is a “Paint and Sip” event at Buck’s T-4 Lodge on Saturday, from 9-11:30 a.m. Co-facilitated by live auction artist Julie Chapman and silent auction artist Megan Buecking, this intimate gathering will feature a mimosa bar and painting sessions with the artists, and all art supplies will be provided. Chapman is a diverse artist working in scratchboard, oil and water media, and her subjects include equine, wildlife and Western riders. Buecking is a local artist and the art teacher at Lone Peak High School in Big Sky. Tickets are limited for this event and are available on the arts council web site.



Finally, there will be a free “thank you” breakfast for live auction artists and successful live auction bidders, on Sunday from 9-11 a.m. at Buck’s T-4.



For more information about the auction and these additional events, visit bigskyarts.org or call (406) 995-2742.

