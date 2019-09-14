Record setting August for Yellowstone National Park

EBS STAFF

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Yellowstone National Park hosted a new record of 820,000 visittors in the month of August. The robust late summer numbers bring the total number of visitors over the course of the year to 3.1 million, a slight decline of around 21,500 from the same time last year.

Over the past decade, average yearly visitation has steadily increased from 3.3 million in 2009 until 2015, when the upwards trajectory seemed to plateau at just over 4 million visitors per year. This year looks to be tracking with the recent trend with September through December typically representing 23 percent of the total visitation for the year.

The number of tourists tends to steadily decline over the course of September as a result of colder weather and schools being back in session. Most of the park services will remain open until mid-October. The first snowfall has already hit the highest peaks of the region, following closely behind the one that painted Lone Mountain white on Sept. 9.

If you plan to visit the park before winter is in full swing, be sure to check out what park services are open and available for the dates of the trip. Also, be hyper-vigilant as the decreased traffic in the park can lead to animals being even more active around roadways and popular sightseeing locations.