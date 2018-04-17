The eighth annual Red Ants Pants Music Festival returns to the White Sulphur Springs area July 26-29 with an all-star lineup that includes country greats Dwight Yoakam and Pam Tillis. PHOTO BY ERIK PETERSEN

On April 7, Red Ants Pants announced a lineup for its July 26-29 festival that includes Dwight Yoakam, Pam Tillis, Lorrie Morgan, Shovels & Rope, Steep Canyon Rangers, Junior Brown, Jim Lauderdale and many others.

Held in a working cow pasture on Jackson Ranch just outside of White Sulphur Springs, Montana, the eighth annual Red Ants Pants Music Festival has grown from 6,000 attendees in its first year, to 16,500 last year.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with this year’s lineup and are certain that everyone who joins us will know many of the songs by heart while also finding their next favorite band,” said Sarah Calhoun, Red Ants Pants Music Festival founder and producer. “We take great pride in making sure the stars feel like locals and the locals feel like stars.”

In addition to 30 live music performances, the festival includes local food, beverages, arts and crafts; agriculture and work skill demonstrations, a yodeling contest, and a beard and mustache and sawing competitions.

The festival benefits the Red Ants Pants Foundation, a nonprofit organization in support of women’s leadership, working farms and ranches, and rural communities.

Visit redantspantsmusicfestival.com for ticket information and a full schedule of events.