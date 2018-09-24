Registration is open for the annual West Yellowstone Ski Festival, which includes a host of cross-country ski clinics, an indoor expo, and special lectures. PHOTO COURTESY OF WEST YELLOWSTONE SKI FESTIVAL

EBS STAFF

Get a jump-start on your 2018-2019 ski season during the West Yellowstone Ski Festival Nov. 20-24. Professional coaching staff will lead workshops on technique, and provide tools and drills to help you gain efficiency and strength.

The coaches are an elite group of cross-country ski professionals, including retired world-class skiers and professional instructors. Throughout the day, they will rotate between groups so that participants are exposed to different teaching styles and perspectives. Plan on logging some miles, as workshops are designed based on the idea that practice makes perfect.

While some skiers just need a new focus and mileage, others benefit from a more consistent stream of information about whether they’re performing to the desired degree. The coaches at the West Yellowstone Ski Festival are experienced in how to pace the flow of information, and offer up a balance of new information, drills, and practice.

Single- and multi-day workshops are available, with registration typically beginning to fill in October.

The workshops include:

– Five- and three-day Skate and Classic Technique for Performance (all levels)

– Three-day Skate and Classic Camp for Master Racers

– Two-day Skate and Classic Tune-up

– Two-day Junior Clinic (ages 10-14)

– Two- and one-day Improve Your Skate Technique

– One-day Improve Your Classic Technique

– One-day Classic Touring

– One-day Learn to Skate-Ski

– One-day USSA Level 100 Coaching Certification Technique Clinic

In addition to the fall training camp, the West Yellowstone Ski Festival includes an indoor expo, on-snow demonstrations and lectures in the evening, with sessions like “Women, Wine and Wax” or “Whiskers Whiskey and Wax.”

At the West Yellowstone Ski Festival, you’ll be able to enjoy your first tracks of the winter, whether that means your first time on skis or your first time out this season.

Visit skirunbikemt.com/yellowstone-ski-festival to learn more.