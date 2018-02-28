FERMENTANA

Public lands will take center stage through the stories of hunters and anglers at the third annual Tales from the Backcountry event on Friday, March 2, in Bozeman. A benefit event for the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, this unique live storytelling festival brings together sportsmen and women from across Montana and abroad to hear tales of public lands hunting and fishing adventures.

“Storytelling is ingrained in humanity’s makeup, and is a practice common throughout cultures and traditions across the globe,” said Jesse Bussard of Fermentana, a Bozeman-based events promotions company and co-organizer of the event.

“For hunters and anglers, specifically, it provides a unique medium for reliving the outdoors experience, while sharing those insights with others,” Bussard added. “Whether it’s the mountain goat hunt of a lifetime, the stalk and fish of an elusive wild cutthroat trout, or a first-timer’s upland bird hunting experience, these stories hold special meaning and learning for us all.”

The 2018 Tales from the Backcountry “Our Stories, Our Public Lands” theme will incorporate stories that embody each hunter and angler’s unique relationship with public lands and waters.

Among the speakers to grace the stage, will be the following:

Hank Shaw, award-winning author of the cookbooks “Hunt, Gather, Cook,” “Buck, Buck, Moose” and newly-released “Pheasant, Quail, Cottontail.”

Randy Newberg, host of Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg and HuntTalk Radio.

Hank Patterson, self-proclaimed, world-renowned fly-fishing expert and guide.

Alexis Bonogofsky, founding member of Artemis Sportswomen.

Brian Barney, adventure bowhunter and host of the Eastman’s Elevated podcast.

Nicole Qualtieri, social media and online advocacy coordinator for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

Rachel Vandevoort, director of Montana’s Office of Outdoor Recreation and a 2017 Tales from the Backcountry storyteller. Vandevoort will return as Master of Ceremonies for 2018’s event.

The benefiting organization, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers was formed around an Oregon campfire in 2004. In the years since, the young organization has established itself as the leading voice of public lands users, including sportsmen and women and conservationists of all stripes. Public access to our lands and waters, conservation of important fish and wildlife habitat and the principles of fair chase underlie the organization’s mission.

For the second consecutive year, the event will be held at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture, with live storytelling taking place in the Crawford Theater. As in previous years, attendees will have the opportunity to win outdoor gear provided by sponsors such as Kimber Firearms, Orvis, Sitka Gear, First Lite, Simms Fishing Products, and more. In 2018, the event has expanded to include these sponsors in an outdoors brand trade show, happening in the Emerson Ballroom before the event.

Doors open and the trade show begins at 6 p.m., with live storytelling starting promptly at 7 p.m. Beer from local Montana breweries and wine will be available for purchase during the event.

To find more information about the speakers, as well as complete event details and to purchase tickets, visit backcountryhunters.org/tales.