Lukas Nelson and POTR to play January show at Big Sky Resort

OUTLAW PARTNERS STAFF

BIG SKY – Last summer, Lukas Nelson and his band Promise of the Real thundered into Big Sky to play the Music in the Mountains concert before the Big Sky PBR weekend at the end of July.

In January, the band returns to a snowier town, and one that’s pining for the return of the man with a croon reminiscent of a legend. Lukas Nelson and POTR will rock Big Sky Resort on Jan. 27 from the stage at Montana Jack restaurant, and tickets, which go on sale Dec. 28, are sure to fly.

“We are really excited to be a part of this community event,” said Tom Nolan, Food and Beverage Manager for Big Sky Resort. “Lukas Nelson is an exceptional artist and brings the Big Sky music scene to the forefront.”

This past summer and fall, Nelson and POTR have been touring with legend Neil Young, after whose 1974 song “Walk On,” they named their band: “Some get stoned, some get strange,” the lyrics read, “but sooner or later, it all gets real.”

And if you’ve seen this band live, you understand the hype. They’ve dubbed their sound “Cowboy hippie surf rock,” and their on-stage energy is infectious. “They can play the whole range from soulful acoustic songs to high-energy rock and have a great mix of original songs and covers,” said EBS Associate Editor Amanda Eggert, who saw the band for the first time at the Music in the Mountains show last summer.

Indeed, a broad influence of talented musicians runs deep in Nelson’s repertoire. His father, Outlaw Country hero Willie Nelson notwithstanding, Lukas counts among his muses celebrated artists ranging from Jimi Hendrix and Bob Dylan to Eddie Vedder and Ray Charles.

The Jan. 27 show at Big Sky Resort’s Montana Jack is sure to be a barn burner and one for the ages, but tickets will go fast.

Visit bigskyresort.com for tickets and more information.