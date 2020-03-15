Big Sky Resort closes for remainder of ski season

Operations will be suspended after skiing today, Sunday March 15

BIG SKY RESORT

After careful consideration of the quickly changing circumstances around COVID-19, Big Sky Resort will suspend operations after skiing on Sunday, March 15, 2020. As always, our top priority has been the health and wellbeing of our guests, team members, and community, and this is undoubtedly the right decision given the current situation.

In addition to ski operations, all retail and rental shops and Solace Spa will cease operations as well. Food outlets will remain open based on situational needs and a commitment to social distancing. Lodging properties will remain open while guests in house make alternate travel arrangements. All lodging properties will close by Sunday, March 22.

Seasonal team members will be paid through Sunday, March 22.

We sincerely apologize to all guests currently at Big Sky, or planning to come for a ski trip. Given the short notice, we have relaxed our cancellation and refund policy, and guests are encouraged to visit our website for more information. We will automatically process refunds for future arrivals. We expect our teams will be overwhelmed with calls – but rest assured – there is no urgency to call to discuss cancellations. We will continue to honor this relaxed policy throughout the coming months.

We will evaluate reopening at a later date, and look forward to welcoming guests back to Big Sky as soon as conditions permit.