Resort to host 13TH Annual Big Sky Big Grass

BIG SKY RESORT

Big Sky Big Grass music festival, a springtime staple of Big Sky, returns for its 13th year for the dates of April 11-14. This year, Big Sky Big Grass launches later than it has historically, bookending and celebrating a season of great skiing with great music.

The four-day festival will include a mix of small-stage and large-venue shows at Montana Jack, Chet’s Lounge, the Carabiner and Missouri Ballroom. Attendees are encouraged to spend the day on the slopes before spending the evening tracking up the dance floor.

As always, Big Sky Big Grass delivers an all-star bluegrass lineup for 2019. Nationally known acts include: Big Sky seasoned veteran Sam Bush Band, Nashville’s The Travelin’ McCourys, the Drew Emmitt Band featuring the dynamic lead singer and mandolin player from Leftover Salmon, Jeff Austin (formerly of Yonder Mountain String Band). Jacob Jolliff, a mandolinist for Yonder Mountain String Band, will also play. Also included: Grant farm, an Americana band from Boulder, Colorado and stomp-grass tunes from Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs.

Montana’s finest bluegrass talent will also perform, starting with The Lil Smokies, Bozeman roots-rock band The Hawthrone Roots and the talented local acoustic group, Lone Mountain Trio.

On Thursday, April 11, live music will commence in Big Sky Resort Mountain Village and continue through Sunday, April 14. Tickets will be sold a la carte for each event, and a limited number of Live Big festival passes will be available for sale, allowing access to every show throughout the weekend.

For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets, visit bigskyresort.com.