RFID scanning technology makes the ski day even more seamless

BIG SKY RESORT

BIG SKY – Gone are the days of paper tickets, removing gloves and fumbling with lanyards to present a ticket or pass to load the chairlifts at Big Sky Resort. This summer, Big Sky Resort will install Axess smart gates equipped with radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology at select lifts that serve as access points to the mountain. RFID allows a ticket or season pass to be scanned from inside a pocket, keeping hands warm and ski days smooth.

Starting in the 2019-2020 ski season, all winter lift tickets and season pass products will be loaded on to a Sky Card equipped with RFID technology. RFID gates will be installed will automatically open with active media.

“RFID technology allows for a guest-friendly lift ticket and season pass process, making it easier than ever to load lifts and add additional days to your pass without visiting the ticket window,” said Troy Nedved, vice president of mountain services for Big Sky Resort.

All Sky Card media will be electronically reloadable for added guest convenience. Once guests have a Sky Card, days can be reloaded online, eliminating the need to visit the ticket window to update passes or lift tickets.