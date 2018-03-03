Live radio theater is only one of the varied acts and events at the Rialto in March. “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” Montana’s longest running live radio program, airs at the venue on March 15. PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTHL+SS PHOTOGRAPHY & DESIGNS

EBS STAFF

The Rialto entered March with three long-sold out shows by Lil Smokies on March 2, Shovels & Rope on March 3, and Yonder Mountain String Band on March 9, but the rest of the month still has plenty of varied entertainment up for the taking.

On Sunday, March 4 at 11 a.m. the Rialto hosts “My Neighbor Totoro,” a family friendly film by acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki that follows the adventures of two children upon moving to the countryside. Much to their delight, they discover that their new neighbor is Totoro, a mysterious forest spirit who can only be seen by children.

That same day at 1 p.m. Academy Award-nominated “Call me by your Name” graces the silver screen. Set in northern Italy, the film is about the love affair between an American professor specializing in Greco-Roman culture, and his new intern, a handsome young American scholar working on his doctorate.

At 3 p.m., there’s a showing of “In the Fade,” an award winning German film about a woman’s survival after a neo-Nazi bombing kills her husband and son.

Live music takes the stage again at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7, with a performance by Lucius, an enchanting quartet of musicians fronted by Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, and rounded out by talented multi-instrumentalists Peter Lalish and Dan Molad. The band has released a pair of critically praised albums, and recently contributed the song “Million Dollar Secret” to one of the last episodes of the HBO show “Girls” and scored the soundtrack to the film “Band Aid.”

Local outfit Cole & the Thornes celebrate a new record release at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 8.

After a tour to Maui and a freight train music tour across the country, the R&B, reggae-influenced duet of Cole Thorne expanded into the seven piece group that includes Jelani Mahiri on afrobeat-inspired percussion, Andy Gavin on drums, and Aaron Banfield on jazz guitar. Then the Thornes added Daniel Wood on the pocket trumpet and Matt Sloan on saxophone, adding a playful horn section.

Veteran jam band The Motet performs at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14 at the Rialto, followed by the live radio theater program “Don’t Close your Eyes,” on March 15 at 8 p.m. Montana’s longest running live radio theater company is committed to recreating the golden era of on-air, family friendly audio theater.

Visit rialtobozeman.com for tickets and a complete schedule of events.