Rotary brings free library boxes to Big Sky

EBS STAFF

A new installation adorns the outside of the post office in Big Sky: A free library box. As part of the Rotary Club of Big Sky’s new project to bring free library boxes to the community, an event was held at the location of the first library on Aug. 23.

Rotary celebrated the commencement of the initiative with free ice cream supplied by The Hungry Moose Market and Deli and a table of free books. Visitors of the pop-up got a chance to view the permanent library stand, where people can leave or take books when passing by.

More libraries are slated for installment in other locations around Big Sky. The Rotary Club will fund the first two, and Haas Builders owner John Haas has pledged to build and donate more. The project is a reflection of one of Rotary’s core international missions: literacy.