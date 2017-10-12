By Amy Hunter Assistant Community Librarian

From National Book Month and Dyslexia Awareness Month to International Walk to School Month, there are several national observances on the books in October. It’s also Mystery Series Week the first week of the month.

There are mystery series for all ages at the library. For the younger readers, a couple of examples are the “A to Z Mysteries” by Rob Roy and the “Magic Tree House Mysteries” by Mary Pope Osborne. For our middle readers, we have the “Spy School” series by Stuart Gibbs and “The Mysterious Benedict Society” by Trenton Lee Stewart.

Young adult readers can check out the “Alex Rider” series by Anthony Horowitz or “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” by Ransom Riggs, which was recently made into a feature-length film. Our adult readers can choose from a number of titles by mystery writers including Lee Child, Michael Connelly, C.J. Box, Keith McCafferty, Louise Penny and Janet Evanovich, to name a few.

Come to the library to find a book to keep you guessing during the fall season. Or, if mystery isn’t your thing, come find a book to keep you company this autumn. Whether you’re hoping to be entertained, looking for a distraction, or have your sights set on learning something new, there’s something for everyone at the library.

Visit bigskylibrary.org for more information.