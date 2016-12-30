



Scarpa F1 Ski Boots

With a power strap and just one buckle, the Scarpa F1s are built to get you uphill fast. Weighing in at just 2 pounds, 11 ounces each, these alpine touring boots are ideal for the long ski approaches we often endure in Montana.

The Boa closure on the lower shell ratchets the fit precisely and these boots deliver a surprising amount of power on the way down with just one buckle. The carbon core technology offers superior torsional rigidity, which makes me think the F1 could drive just about any ski you throw its way.

The F1 lever is easy to operate with gloves, allowing quick walk/ski mode transition when you’re pounding out vertical. The modest 95 flex isn’t ideal for in-bounds skiing, but that’s not why you buy these boots anyway—they’re meant for your big days in the backcountry. – Tyler Allen

$699 scarpa.com





Scarpa Men’s Cosmo Shoe

This shoe has an identity crisis, and that’s a good thing—especially if you live in a mountain town like Bozeman or Big Sky, Montana. Inspired by Scarpa’s climbing approach shoes, the Cosmos advertise your proclivity for mountain adventures while you walk the sidewalks and community parks in comfort.

The 1.8-millimeter suede upper feels broken in right out of the box, and the Scarpa Voyager outsole with a rubber toe rand will keep you ready for impromptu bouldering sessions or a stroll to Ousel Falls. The shoes also come with an extra pair of gray laces, for those days you don’t feel like peacocking with the Green Glow version.

Keep your mountain attitude alive and well, no matter where the Cosmos take you.

$115 scarpa.com