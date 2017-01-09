Winter lecture series begins Jan. 12

EBS Staff

BIG SKY – Jack Creek Preserve will begin its 2017 winter lecture and event series at Big Sky’s Lone Mountain Ranch on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Robert A. Garrott will describe the conservation history of mountain goats and bighorn sheep in the region and the ongoing scientific studies in the Madison Range that are providing important ecological insights for wildlife managers.

Garrott is a professor of wildlife ecology and the director of the Fish and Wildlife Ecology and Management Program at Montana State University.

The series will continue in February and March, and will provide educational programming and an avenue for MSU students and faculty to share their knowledge and research with the community.

Topics will range from wildlife ecology to the biogeographical composition of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, and the series will expand to several more lectures and events in Big Sky, Ennis, Bozeman and at the Jack Creek Preserve throughout the year.

The price of the Jan. 12 lecture includes wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged at jackcreekpreserve.org/events. For more information contact Jack Creek Preserve Executive Director Sarah Tilt at sarah@jackcreekpreserve.org.