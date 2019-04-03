Select roads open for spring bicycling﻿

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Beginning on March 29, bicyclists willing to brave the unpredictable elements of spring in Yellowstone National Park can ride the 49 miles of park roads from the West Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs.

As conditions allow, bicycles will also be permitted from the East Entrance to the east end of Sylvan Pass, and the South Entrance to West Thumb.

There is no bicycle access to Old Faithful or Canyon until those interior park roads open to public motorized vehicle access on April 19. Electric or pedal-assist bikes are not allowed on park roads when they are closed to motorized, public travel.

Spring biking in Yellowstone should be taken seriously due to snowplows on the road, quickly changing weather conditions, temporary road closures, snow and ice coverage, wildlife and more.

Check Yellowstone’s website to stay up to date on road openings and closures.