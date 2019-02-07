Senior Night at Lone Mountain High School

Big Sky Skijoring Association presents it’s second annual Best in the West Showdown! This Skijor America sanctioned event will feature several competing legendary locals as well as many of the best Skijoring teams in North America. It is sure to be a rush for spectators as well as competitors for the entire weekend.

Western states have transformed horseback riding and skiing into a combined action packed competition where teams of horse, rider and skier negotiate a 700+ foot course. The horse and rider pull a skier through jumps and gates on a horseshoe-shaped course while the crowd goes wild!

SW Montana has recently been the epicenter for the growth of competitive Skijoring and will turn out some of the best in the west. Don’t miss out on seeing this rapidly growing sport showcasing some of its best competitors in your own back yard!

Races start at 12:00 noon both days and will conclude at approximately 4:00 pm. Join us Saturday night for the Calcutta and bet on your favorite team at Gallatin Riverhouse Grill!

There will be outstanding food and drink options and family fun for all ages. There will also be BSSA ‘Best in the West Showdown’ logo gear available at the competition! Hope to see you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/373999526706018/