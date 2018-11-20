Antlers Clothing Company owner Kelly Piccardo will include a gift of Happy Socks to anyone who purchases $120 or more of product on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 24. PHOTO BY BAY STEPHENS

By Bay Stephens EBS Staff Writer

To find holiday shopping deals while supporting the local economy, look no further than Big Sky on Saturday, Nov. 24. The Big Sky Chamber of Commerce has partnered with American Express to encourage shoppers to buy locally as part of their nationwide event, Small Business Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., the chamber will serve coffee and treats, as well as draw attendees’ names out of a hat to win one of four $50 gift cards, which must be used at participating Big Sky businesses on the day of the event. A Shop Small Specials listing courtesy of the chamber will guide shoppers to participating businesses and the awaiting deals.

“I’m just excited to participate in it and to have a good turnout,” Antlers Clothing Company owner Kelly Piccardo said. She will include a gift of Happy Socks to anyone who purchases $120 or more worth of products. Chamber Programming and Events Manager Caitlin Lundin, who is organizing the event locally, said that Trove West will serve hot cocoa and cookies and to keep an eye out for masseuse Kira Rogala, who will be offering massages.

Last year, 32 Big Sky businesses, ranging from boutiques to breweries, participated in Small Business Saturday. Lundin hopes to match or surpass last year’s numbers.

According to the American Express website, in 2017 “an estimated 108 million consumers reported shopping or dining at local independently-owned businesses on Small Business Saturday—generating roughly $12 billion in reported [spending].”

American Express founded Small Business Saturday to strengthen communities across the nation by buying local. Shopping close to home fosters charitable giving in communities and supports the employment opportunities that small businesses provide.

For more information or to become a participating business email caitlin@bigskychamber.com or call (406) 995-3000.