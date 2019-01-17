Skate Ski at Lone Mountain Ranch

Join us for an evening on the trails under the full moon. This particular evening is a special one for there will be a lunar eclipse. Gather your friends and meet us at the Yurt Warming Hut at the Big Sky Community Park for self guided nordic skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking and hiking. Dogs are welcome, but please remember they are only allowed on BSCO trails and to follow trail etiquette. Hot cocoa and cider, trail maps/area information, and a warm place to gear up, rest and gather will be available courtesy of our friendly Winter Trails Ambassador Team. Tune in here for the latest event updates.

If you or someone in your party needs rental gear please reach out to our friends at the following Big Sky locations:

East Slope Outdoors

Lone Mountain Ranch

Gallatin Alpine Sports

Grizzly Outfitters Ski & Backcountry Sports

Love our trails and want to help? Make a gift at http://bit.ly/SupportBSCO or become a volunteer at http://bit.ly/BSCOVolunteer.

