EBS STAFF

At approximately 3:30 p.m. yesterday, a skier hit a tree at Big Sky Resort and died of his injuries. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle first reported that the man, in his 30s, was skiing on the Elkhorn trail near the Madison base area when the accident happened.

Big Sky Resort ski patrol responded to the incident, but were unable to revive the man. The skier’s name has not yet been released.

“Big Sky Resort is deeply saddened by the death on our mountain yesterday afternoon,” the resort said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Gallatin County Sheriffs Office is planning to release more information as it becomes available.