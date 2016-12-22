JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming officials say skiers will not be criminally prosecuted in connection with an avalanche on Teton Pass.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that there was initial suspicion that skiers were responsible for the large avalanche that on Thursday hit a vehicle and closed a highway to thousands of commuters.

In a press release, Teton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Stanyon says there was insufficient evidence to back up that theory. He says a skier could be prosecuted if police could show that he or she had a reckless disregard for other people, such as by skiing in an avalanche path when the risk is high.

Police save five of eight backcountry skiers were identified and interviewed.

