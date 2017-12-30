JACKSON HOLE MOUNTAIN RESORT

After an enormous amount of early season snowfall, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort was able to open early for the 2017-2018 winter on Nov. 24. One month later and the resort is open top to bottom and the skiing has been great as snowfall pushed toward 150 inches leading up to Christmas.

Snow is in the forecast for the coming weeks according to most meteorologists and it’ll be welcomed with open arms. In the meantime, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has several events set for the holiday season.

The Jackson Hole Mountain Resort holiday round-up began Dec. 24 as Santa arrived in Teton Village via Big Red—or the Aerial Tram. The following seven days each had an après activity for families ranging from ice skating in the Teton Village Commons, to cookie decorating at the Kid’s Ranch. For the first time in nearly a decade, the Village Rink on the Commons returns with ice skating available every afternoon from 3-9 p.m., perfect for local families and visitors alike.

Moving into 2018, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will offer the Golden Ticket beginning Jan. 6. The Golden Ticket offers 40 percent off daily lift tickets at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort to all season passholders of any resort, worldwide.

The Golden Ticket runs from Jan. 6-31 and doesn’t require an initial purchase at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Simply show up to the ticket window with your valid 2017-2018 season pass from any other resort and you’ll receive 40 percent off the daily rate. Golden Ticket lodging specials are also available.

To learn more visit jacksonhole.com.