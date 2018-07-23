A lightning-caused fire in the Hayden Valley was spotted on July 10 and continues to be monitored. As of EBS press time on July 18, park officials did not feel the fire posed a threat to visitors. NPS PHOTO

By Jessianne Wright EBS Contributor

BIG SKY – A small wildfire in Hayden Valley continued to smoke in Yellowstone National Park at EBS press time on July 18. Smoke from the lightning-caused fire was spotted from the lookout on Mount Washburn on July 10 and has been monitored daily.

In an initial statement sent by the park, officials said smoke could be visible from the Grand Loop Road between Canyon Village and Mud Volcano. However, on July 17, Public Affairs Specialist Morgan Warthin said the smoke was beginning to subside and was no longer visible from the road.

This is the first fire the park has experienced in 2018, and according to Warthin, a downed tree is on fire, burning an estimated 0.1 acre in Hayden Valley, which did not burn during the ’88 fires.

“At this point in time, I think our fire staff does not anticipate the fire moving,” she said.

Officials said in the statement that the Hayden Fire does not pose a threat to park visitors.

Last year, eight fires burned less than 1 acre in total, with the first fire igniting on May 13 due to human causes.

Visit nps.gov/yell/learn/management/currentfireactivity.htm to stay informed on current fire activity in Yellowstone.