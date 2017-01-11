BIG SKY RESORT

Back for the 12th consecutive year, Big Sky Resort’s SnoBar is the hottest dance party to hit the slopes—it takes après-ski to a whole new level.

The party takes place on back-to-back Saturdays in January, on the 14th and 21st, at an outside bar created entirely out of snow and ice thanks to Big Sky Resort’s terrain park team. The SnoBar takes three days to build using only what Mother Nature provides, at the base area of Big Sky Resort next to the Swift Current chairlift.

Hundreds of party-goers in their puffy jackets and neon head gear dance the night away to the up-tempo beats of DJs Party Girl, Chrome, 5Star and Downpour.

Lasers, glow sticks and a mass of colored lights illuminate the dance floor, as well as the snow if it’s falling from the night sky. Go-go dancers in shiny onesies show off their acrobatic skills by hanging from hula-hoops and dancing across the stage.

Not only is SnoBar the biggest slope-side dance party this year—it’s also one not to miss.

The event is open to anyone 21 and older; identification is required for admission. Specialty drinks will be available while the SnoBar is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Visit bigskyresort.com/snobar for more information.