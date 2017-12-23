HELENA (AP) – A winter storm hitting northern Montana has forced school closures and caused scattered power outages.

A winter storm warning remained in effect Wednesday for the northern half of the state, including Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, Glasgow and Havre.

Roads and highways in the area are slick and hazardous. Strong winds are also causing problems for travelers.

An avalanche warning was posted for the mountains of west-central Montana, including the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, southern Missions and southern Swan mountains near Seeley Lake.

When the snow clears out later Wednesday, bitter cold air will start to flow into the state.

Many areas will see highs in the teens by Friday with lows in the single digits.

