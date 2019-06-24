Softball season in full swing

By Doug Hare EBS STAFF

Big Sky – The 18th season of the Big Sky Coed Softball League is underway with 15 teams competing on the fields in the Big Sky Community Park on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer.

Volunteers “Queen” Jean Palmer, Dave Schwalbe, Lee Horning and Mackenzie Johnson have been instrumental in getting the fields in shape and organizing another season of one of Big Sky’s most popular extracurricular activities.

“We want to thank all the team managers and coaches, too,” Palmer said. “It’s been smooth this season with the managers taking responsibility for communicating with their teams and having everyone at the fields on time.”

As of press time on June 19, four teams remain undefeated including Milkies Big Dogs, the perennial powerhouse Hillbilly Huckers and the Yellowstone Club, who will look to take down the LPC Golden Goats, the reigning regular season and tournament champions.

If you like petting dogs, late sunsets over Lone Mountain, hamburgers and friendly competition, come down to the Big Sky Community Park softball fields to cheer on your favorite teams.