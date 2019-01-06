As one year ends and another begins, the season for resolutions commences. To help inspire reaching your own goals in 2019, our team at Outlaw Partners would like to share some of our personal resolutions for the new year.

Eric Ladd, Founder, Owner, and Chief Executive Officer

“Help rid plastic from the planet!”

Megan Paulson, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer

“Do an outdoor activity with my family every Friday afternoon and approach each workday with a plan to accomplish five things before noon, not letting email direct my mornings!”

EJ Daws, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing

“I’m going to take guitar lessons!”

Joseph T. O’Connor, Editor-at-Large

“Slow down, take 30 minutes each morning to write and reflect.”

Ersin Ozer, Media and Events Director

“Spend as much time outdoors as possible.”

Tyler Allen, Managing Editor

“My New Year’s resolution is to start writing my first book.”

Blythe Beaubien, Marketing Manager

“Catch more fish!”

Sam Brooks, Media Sales Associate

“Ski hard enough so that next winter I’m good enough to go do backcountry stuff with you guys.”

Jennings Barmore, Lead Videographer

“Simplify. Simplify. Simplify.”

Ryan Weaver, Senior Video Editor

“When hungry, eat. When tired, sleep.”

Carie Birkmeier, Lead Designer

“This year I resolve to significantly reduce the amount of single use plastics and waste that I use and produce on a daily basis.”

Becca Burkenpas, Controller

“I will limit the number of times I eat out to no more than twice a week.”

Marisa Specht, Lead Designer

“My resolution is to be a more confident skier!”

Doug Hare, Distribution Director

“I resolve to publish a short story in the ‘Whitefish Review’ and improve my personal hygiene.”

Bay Stephens, Staff Writer

“I’m going to get my avalanche one certification.”