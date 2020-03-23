GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

A new fund, the Southwest Montana COVID-19 Response Fund, has

been created to rapidly mobilize resources to meet increased needs in our local communities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The creation of the fund is a joint effort between the Greater Gallatin United Way (GGUW) and Bozeman Area Community Foundation (BACF) to streamline support and focus it to the areas of our region that need it most at this time.

Those wishing to help people and organizations most impacted during the outbreak in Southwest Montana are encouraged to donate to the Response Fund. Here’s how you can help locally.