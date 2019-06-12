SAV Digital Environments: Infusing innovation in design, technology and comfort

Synonymous with seamless design aesthetics, acute attention to detail and quality customer service, SAV Digital Environments is best known for its cutting-edge home and business technology integrations. Among its best integrations are home theaters. A few years ago, a Big Sky resident reached out to SAV to create a professionally designed home theater, media and entertainment room. From watching movies and playing games to jamming out on instruments, this multipurpose space required significant consideration.

SAV thoughtfully used top-flight electronics for this home theater, including a 4K projector accompanied by a 105-inch fixed, acoustically transparent screen; an in-wall 7.2 surround sound system hidden behind professionally designed and engineered acoustic panels; advanced electronic power, energy and thermal management; the latest in automated lighting, climate and audio/video control; and, last but not least, black leather, automated incline, theater-style seating with ratcheting headrests.

“From the overall design and environmental controls to the acoustics and, above all, the audio/video system, our end goal was to create a sanctuary for the family and their guests; a place where they could escape to after a busy day in the great outdoors that reflects their personality, their style and their personal enjoyments,” said Cory Reistad, SAV’s owner.

Cory and his team worked closely with the interior design duo from Clean Line Consulting, Reid Smith Architects, Big Sky Build and other local artisans to achieve a level of sophistication that would fully satisfy the clients.

“From the very first meeting, the theater was a collaboration between Cory Reistad from SAV, Russ Fry of Fry Steel and Wood, and us,” said Ashley Sanford, who co-owns Clean Line Consulting with her sister and business partner Kelly Lovell. “We had several brainstorming sessions and wanted it to be warm and inviting, hence the use of wood, wool carpet, fabric on the sound panels, and live-edge walnut in the floating shelves.

“Russ had previously fabricated wall hooks for a music store, so we worked to tweak them for our needs: in-sight storage of guitars, banjos, etcetera,” Sanford added. “Those became major design elements that are used quite often. With a family and a lot of guests, it became the perfect spot in the house to retreat after a long day on the slopes.”

Infusing innovation in design, technology and comfort, the end result was a place where the family and their guests could spend quality time together and enjoy an endless amount of entertainment options.