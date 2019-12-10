Sportsman group increases reward in moose poaching case

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE & PARKS

BOZEMAN — The Skyline Sportsmen Association, of Butte, has added $500 to the reward offered for information leading to a conviction in a case where a mature bull moose was killed illegally in the Highland Mountains south of Butte.

The maximum reward amount informants may be eligible for in the case is now $1,500.

The moose was shot sometime between Nov. 15 and 22 in Camp Creek, east of Melrose. The moose was found on the north side of Camp Creek Road after it leaves private property but before it comes to Camp Creek Reservoir.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking anyone with information on the case to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668). Informants can remain anonymous.