Stakeholders to discuss Gallatin Canyon water priorities

EBS STAFF

The Big Sky Water and Sewer District is inviting the community to attend a second meeting to discuss priorities for Gallatin Canyon’s water resources and infrastructure on March 6 from 1-3 p.m. in the BSWSD meeting room.

Agenda topics include forming a water and sewer district in the canyon, forming a septic maintenance district, options for community water systems, and water rights considerations for the canyon. Points of discussion will include potential next steps, and canyon volunteers forming a steering committee.

The final presenter list had not been released as of EBS press time on Feb. 27.