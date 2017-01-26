Presentation at Old Main Gallery and Framing

OLD MAIN GALLERY AND FRAMING

On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m., speakers Dustin Monroe (Assiniboine, Blackfeet) and Luella Brien (Apsáalooke) will discuss the recent and on-going events at Standing Rock and the Sacred Stone Camp at Bozeman’s Old Main Gallery and Framing. Monroe will share his perspective as a Native American combat veteran, and Brien will speak on the role of women activating social change.

The talk is in conjunction with the featured exhibit, “Voices from the Plains: John Isaiah Pepion and Ben Pease.” Twenty percent of art sales from the featured exhibition on the day of the event will be donated to an organization on the Standing Rock Reservation.

As a member of the Assiniboine Tribe of Fort Belknap and Blackfeet Tribe of Montana, Monroe has worked for national nonprofits such as the Wounded Warrior Project and grassroots projects such as the Chief Mountain Coalition. He is the founder and CEO of Native Generational Change, a grassroots organization that is working to change intergenerational mobility for all Native Americans in all communities in Montana.

The call to action and family connection led Monroe to Standing Rock last June. Since then, Monroe has made numerous trips back in support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and their fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Brien, a member of the Crow Nation, is a 2006 graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism. She has worked as a reporter for several publications, including the Seattle Times, Indian Country Today and Native Peoples magazine, as well as the Great Falls Tribune, the Missoulian and the Billings Gazette. Brien taught communication arts at Little Big Horn College and currently works as the Community Outreach Coordinator for St. Labre Indian Schools.

A light reception will precede the presentation beginning at 5:30 p.m. Old Main Gallery and Framing is located at 129 E. Main Street in Bozeman. Call (406) 587-8860 or email gallery@oldmaingallery.com for additional information.