BOZEMAN SYMPHONY

Finalists will be performing in Bozeman as part of the biennial Montana Association of Symphony Orchestra Young Artists Competition, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Montana State University’s Reynolds Recital Hall.

Young artists, ages 13 to 22, that play any of the standard orchestral instruments will be featured as part of this statewide competition. The event is free and open to the public.



“The MASO Young Artists Competition has a great tradition of identifying and presenting some of the most talented musicians in our state,” said John Zoltek, chair of the Young Artists Competition and music director of the Glacier Symphony and Chorale. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for young musicians to participate in the thrill of competition and to ultimately have the chance to play with a professional symphony orchestra.”

In addition to an opportunity to perform with a Montana symphony orchestra, winners of each division earn cash scholarships: Junior (ages 13-15), $450; Senior (age 16 through high school graduate), $650; and College (post high school through age 22), $1,000.

Participating orchestras include the Glacier, Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls and Helena symphonies.



Finalists are invited to perform in person and a panel of judges will announce the winners immediately following each division’s performance.

Performance times will vary and for specific times, contact the Bozeman Symphony at (406) 585-9774 or info@bozemansymphony.org.

The Young Artists Competition, which recognizes and nurtures talented young Montana musicians, is made possible, in part, through a legislative grant from Montana’s Cultural Trust and grants from the Montana Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on the MASO Young Artist’s Competition, call the Glacier Symphony and Chorale office at (406) 407-7000.



