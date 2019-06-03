Summer Movie Preview Part I: Strong Female Leads

By Anna Husted EBS FILM CRITIC

May:

Parabellum means “prepare for war” in Latin and is also the name of a type of pistol. Both seem appropriate for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” a series already defined by some pretty serious violence and gore. Here’s hoping no puppies die.

The most exciting thing about “Aladdin” is director Guy Ritchie (“Snatch” and “Sherlock Holmes”), yet few critics have been talking about that as they are too distracted by Will Smith’s blue-ness (he plays Genie). “Aladdin” is one of my favorite Disney classics and looks more promising than the tear-jerker “The Lion King.”

Octavia Spencer as a psychopathic kid-friendly neighbor? Yes please, “Ma!”

I’ve been waiting for Beanie Feldstein’s next role since her hilarious debut in “Lady Bird.” Here she comes in Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut “Booksmart,” which looks a lot like “Superbad” meets “Mean Girls.”

“Rocketman” joins the ever-increasing demand for musician biopics. Taron Egerton (“Eddie the Eagle”) plays Elton John in this movie, which reveals the trials of John’s breakthrough years. Will it be nominated for as many awards as “Bohemian Rhapsody?” Not likely, but Egerton’s voice carries this intriguing story of fame and fantasy.

June:

“Late Night” is written by and stars Mindy Kaling, who plays Molly, the lone female writer on Katherine Newbury’s (Emma Thompson) struggling late night show.

Jim Jarmusch gave us stunning vampires in “Only Lovers Left Alive,” and now delivers comedic zombies in “The Dead Don’t Die.” Another horror film I can’t wait to see is the “Child’s Play” remake starring Mark Hamill and Aubrey Plaza. And if talking dolls strike your fancy, don’t miss “Toy Story 4” featuring new cast members Patricia Arquette and Keanu Reeves. My only concern about a fourth installment is whether it will hold up to the near-perfect trilogy, or will Disney’s greed trump Pixar’s historical creativity?

July:

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” continues the second generation Marvel Cinematic Universe. I feel like I’m stuck in a never-ending vortex of comic book films, but I still can’t look away.

I will always support comedies, a genre fairly disrespected by critics, but a film like “Stuber” makes it easy. Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista play an Uber driver and detective, respectively, who drive through the night chasin’ bad guys and bustin’ skulls.

Quentin Tarantino: Racist or Revisionist? Let’s see what happens when he puts Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt together (finally) in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Watch these films locally! Check out lonepeakcinema.com for local listings.

Anna Husted has a master’s in film studies from New York University. In Big Sky she can be found hiking a mountain or at the movies at Lone Peak Cinema. When not gazing at the silver screen or watching her new favorite TV show, she’s reading, fishing or roughhousing with her cat, Indiana Jones.