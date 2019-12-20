Swift Current 6, coming winter 2020-2021

The fastest six-Person chairlift in North America

BIG SKY RESORT

BIG SKY RESORT – Big Sky Resort has announced the installation of a major new chairlift, Swift Current 6, for the 2020-2021 season. This new six-person, high-speed chair with a signature Big Sky Blue Bubble and ultrawide heated seats will also become the fastest six-person chairlift in North America. Swift Current 6 is the resort’s next step in creating the most technologically-advanced lift network in North America, a key pillar of the Big Sky 2025 vision.

“Swift Current 6 replaces the current four-person chairlift with state-of-the-art Doppelmayr D- Line technology,” explains Stephen Kircher, CEO and president of Boyne Resorts, parent company of Big Sky Resort. “This technology offers guests reliability, efficiency, and a staggeringly fast, warm, and comfortable ride up to the iconic Lone Peak—America’s Matterhorn. There will be no faster, safer or more comfortable chairlift in North America.”

Kircher says the chairlift’s innovations will make the ride not only measurably faster—moving at the unsurpassed speed of 1,200 feet per minute—but noticeably quieter and smoother. “The combination of the lift design and the new D-Line technology makes the ride whisper quiet and incredibly smooth,” says Kircher. “The safety-bars auto-lock, the adjustable ramp makes loading seamless, and with wide, heated seats and a weatherproof bubble—the short seven-minute ride will feature extraordinary comfort and reliability.”

Swift Current 6 marks the fifth major Doppelmayr lift infrastructure project at Big Sky in the past four years, each offering innovations that deliver on the Big Sky 2025 vision of creating America’s Alp. “We are proud to be part of the lift transformation happening at Big Sky,” said Mark Bee, president, Doppelmayr USA. “Big Sky is on a path to rival the best lift systems in the world when the 2025 vision is completed,” added Bee.

Consistent lift improvements are an essential part of Big Sky’s 2025 vision, says Big Sky President and COO Taylor Middleton. “We know efficiently dispersing skiers across our almost 6,000 acres of skiing is essential to our guests. Swift Current will dramatically modernize and improve the flow of skiers in the Mountain Village base area.”

Middleton says Swift Current’s upgrade demonstrates the resort’s ability to adapt the Big Sky 2025 vision to accommodate for increased demand at Big Sky. “We were able to bring Swift Current forward in our 2025 timeline and still keep on track with our next transformative steps of mountain improvements,” added Middleton.

Construction will commence as soon as possible following closing day of the 2019-2020 season on April 19. The existing Swift Current lift will be upgraded, refurbished and repurposed for an installation at another Boyne Resorts sister property in 2021.