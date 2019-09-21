Symposium to celebrate women in photography

EBS STAFF

JACKSON, WY – This fall, the Teton Photography Club in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will host the “Shoot Like a Girl – Women in Wildlife” photography symposium. As a celebration of female wildlife photographers, their work and vision, this full-day event is presented on Sept. 28 at the National Museum of Wildlife Art from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A selection of women photographers will speak to their inspiration and work across the region, demonstrating how they’ve captured a creative vision and how photography can inspire change.

Visit tetonphotographyclub.org/events/shoot-like-a-girl for full event details.