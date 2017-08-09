Targhee Bluegrass fest celebrates its 30th anniversary with a lineup that includes traditional pickers such as the Del McCoury Band, Darol Anger, Peter Rowan and Sam Bush to contemporary acts like The Infamous Stringdusters, Railroad Earth, Sierra Hull and Mandolin Orange. PHOTOS COURTESY OF GRAND TARGHEE RESORT

EBS STAFF

The Targhee Bluegrass Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary Aug. 11-13 with three full days of bluegrass music and dancing in the alpine setting of Alta, Wyoming’s Grand Targhee Resort.

Since its inception in 1988, Targhee Bluegrass has become known as the granddaddy of bluegrass festivals in the Northern Rockies, repeatedly drawing the biggest names in bluegrass music from the old timers to the hottest new acts on the scene.

This year’s lineup boasts a variety of bluegrass musicians, from traditional pickers such as the Del McCoury Band, Darol Anger, Peter Rowan and Sam Bush to contemporary acts and fast up-and-comers like The Infamous Stringdusters, Railroad Earth, Sierra Hull and Mandolin Orange.

Targhee Bluegrass Festival has been a mainstay for bluegrass aficionados for over two generations because of this reputation for stage appearances and spontaneous jam sessions by artists and performers that span the bluegrass genre spectrum.

During the week leading up to the festival, many of the stage performers and artists play host to a very unique camp and music teaching experience by attending the Targhee Music Camp, which is sold-out.

With music as the common language, this camp focuses on individual instrumental skills, group playing, singing and jamming. Each day features morning and afternoon classes with your chosen instrument, elective workshops, jam sessions (both structured and unstructured) and evening performances—meant to add up to a jam-packed and inspiring experience.

Classes are generally geared toward intermediate players, and some degree of proficiency is expected. (Please contact Thomas Sneed if you have questions about your ability level). Students of all ages are welcome, however, students 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

For a complete schedule of events or to purchase tickets visit grandtarghee.com/summer-music-festivals/bluegrass-festival.