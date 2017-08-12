The staff of Compass Café gathers during preparations for the restaurant's Aug. 1 grand opening. PHOTO BY SYDNEY MACDONALD

By Sydney MacDonald EBS Editorial Assistant

BIG SKY- Tucked into Town Center is a new farm-to-table restaurant that might appear familiar to Bozeman coffee and tea drinkers. Tiffany Lach of Sola Café & Market in Bozeman worked diligently to finetune her latest project this summer, a community restaurant called Compass Café.

The café’s interior is filled with large tables, an extensive beverage bar, and a carefully constructed atmosphere that’s focused on promoting community gatherings. “For me it’s all about serving great food, and having people gather and get together. It can be a place to have a one-on-one conversation, or a group meeting. It’s just kind of a place for all walks of life,” Lach said.

Lach is no newcomer to the food industry. In 2008 she founded Sola Café & Market, and she followed that with Red Tractor Pizza in 2014, both of which operate out of Bozeman. Lach’s restaurants are known for catering to gluten-free and vegan-based diets, and focus on recipes with plenty of locally sourced ingredients.

“I have really always been passionate about organic food, and making sure that we [know] where our food [comes] from.”

Compass Café serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and offers a variety of food for on-the-go customers. Along with entrees, the coffee shop sells muffins, cookies, scones and other baked goods for customers to gnaw on.

The new café will also offer an 18-tap tea bar, equipped with iced tea, lemonade and kombucha. Customers can mix and match flavors, and for a monthly fee join the tea bar club, which includes a mug and the ability to fill up on tea whenever you please.

Compass Café opened Aug. 1, and Lach said they’re planning to serve food and drinks at their 25 Town Center Avenue location from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Lach says she’s excited to make the next step with her new restaurant, and to start serving Big Sky.

“It’s kind of like hosting a party every day,” Lach said. “It’s a wonderful way to meet my community and serve my community.”